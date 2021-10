Anantnag: A 56-year-old woman died of electrocution in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Asha Begum, wife of Muhammad Shafi Dar.

Police said that Begum suffered burn injuries after receiving shock from an electric heater.

“She was rushed to a hospital in Kokernag where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” Police said.