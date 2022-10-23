Elderly woman killed in Baramulla road mishap

Sopore: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident at Sangrama area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested.
An official said that the woman was killed after being hit by a speedy bus. He identified the deceased as Saja Begum (75) wife of Abdul Kabeer of Pethseer village of Sopore.
“After completion of legal medical formalities, the body was handed over to the family while a case in this regard has been registered,” the official said.
He added that the driver of the vehicle has been arrested while vehicle has also been seized. (KNO)