Elected body of SSTA SKUAST-K takes oath

Srinagar: An oath taking ceremony of the Scientists Teachers Association (SSTA) of SKUAST-K was held at Nundreshi Hall of SKUAST-K.

At the ceremony Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N. A. Ganai was the chief guest. The elected body took the oath of allegiance to SSTA and its statutes and as admitted by the election commissioner of the staff elections, Prof. M.S. Pukhta, Head Division of Agricultural Statistics.

Dr J.A Mugloo, Prof. M.A Bhat, Dr Aflaq Hamid , Dr F.A Bahar, Dr.R.A Lone and Dr Z.A Badri admitted oath as President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Publicity Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.