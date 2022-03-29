Elected body of SSTA SKUAST-K takes oath

Srinagar: An oath taking ceremony of the Scientists Teachers Association (SSTA) of SKUAST-K was held at Nundreshi Hall of SKUAST-K.
At the ceremony Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N. A. Ganai was the chief guest. The elected body took the oath of allegiance to SSTA and its statutes and as admitted by the election commissioner of the staff elections, Prof. M.S. Pukhta, Head Division of Agricultural Statistics.
Dr J.A Mugloo, Prof. M.A Bhat, Dr Aflaq Hamid , Dr F.A Bahar, Dr.R.A Lone and Dr Z.A Badri admitted oath as President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Publicity Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.
The councilors (scientists) who took oath include Dr. Fayaz A. Mohiddin, Dr Gazanfer Gani, Dr R.A.Wani, Dr Ghulam Hassan, Dr. A.R.Malik, Dr P.A. Sheikh, Dr. B. A. Lone, Dr. M.M. Mir, Dr. Imtiyaz A. Zargar, Dr. Shahzad Faisal, Dr. Shabir Ah. Bhat. Dr. Asif B. Shikari anchored the proceedings which concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr. Fayaz A. Bahar President SSTA apprised the house about the achievements of SSTA and the future targets.
Vice-Chancellor also felicitated the superannuated scientists of the varsity and lauded their role in bringing the university to the present laurels. The Alumni web portal was released by the Vice-Chancellor on the occasion.