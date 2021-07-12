‘Elected government in J&K is need of the hour’

Kupwara: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Monday said that there is an immediate need of elected government in Jammu and Kashmir so that the miseries people are entangled with, could be lessened.

Bukhari was addressing a party convention in Shatwari village of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Altaf said that people are really suffering across Jammu and Kashmir and bureaucratic government can never be an alternative to take them out of their miseries.