‘Elected government in J&K is need of the hour’

Kupwara: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Monday said that there is an immediate need of elected government in Jammu and Kashmir so that the miseries people are entangled with, could be lessened.
Bukhari was addressing a party convention in Shatwari village of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Altaf said that people are really suffering across Jammu and Kashmir and bureaucratic government can never be an alternative to take them out of their miseries.
To a question that the Delimitation Commission which was on a four day visit here recently met only selected people, Altaf said that this is only a rumour and far from reality. Who so ever wanted to meet the commission, had easy access.
Pertaining Darbar move, he said that abandoning this 150 years tradition is wrong and unjustified. He appealed for release of Er Rashid as well.