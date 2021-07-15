Elections imperative to empower people in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said that holding Assembly elections at the earliest remains imperative for the socio-political empowerment of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued here, addressing a joining ceremony at the party office in Lal Chowk Srinagar, Bukhari said that a provisional bureaucratic arrangement can never be an equal substitute for the elected form of government and all citizens of the country have the right to choose their own representatives who know their ground realities better.

“The elections will empower the people to choose their representatives in order to become masters of their own fate. In absence of an elected government, bureaucracy has only added to the woes of the people who seem completely disempowered in all the spheres of public life,” he said.

Bukhari regretted the factors that have impeded the development in J&K and hoped for early completion of the delimitation exercise that will eventually facilitate Assembly elections.