Electric appliances ‘damaged’ in Rajouri due to voltage fluctuation

Rajouri: Inhabitants of Laroka area in Rajouri’s Nowshera subdivision lodged a protest demonstration against damage of electrical appliances worth lakhs due to power voltage fluctuations.
The protesters including village women, assembled on the main road at Laroka and staged a protest raising slogans against the Power Development Department.
They said that recently sudden fluctuations in power have taken place in the area causing widespread damage to appliances of different nature and poor families have suffered losses worth lakhs.
Protesters accused field staff of the power development department of gross failure to deal with the field situation and leaving people at the mercy of God.