Shopian: The installation of electric poles in the middle of footpaths in south Kashmir’s Shopian town are posing a threat to pedestrians.
The authorities have erected electric poles in the centre of narrow footpaths near Gamladi stream and Girls Higher Secondary School in the town, putting the life of pedestrians at risk.
“An old electric pole is on the centre of Gamladi footpath with a stream running on the side of it and the authorities did not bother to shift it while they developed the track last year,” a group of residents said.
They said that some new poles had also been erected almost in the centre of the footpath.
According to the residents, the pedestrians frequently bump into such posts while walking along these footpaths.
“Many electric posts have been erected almost in the middle of the footpath in front of Girls Higher Secondary School, making it difficult for the pedestrians, particularly during the late evenings to walk along the track,” said the residents.
They said that the footpaths were mostly used by elderly and children and such wrongly positioned poles posed a threat to their lives.
“A few years ago a local was left maimed after he accidentally touched an electric pole near Gamladi stream,” a local said.
Many residents said that they steered clear of using these footpaths due to avoid touching these electric poles.