Shopian: The installation of electric poles in the middle of footpaths in south Kashmir’s Shopian town are posing a threat to pedestrians.

The authorities have erected electric poles in the centre of narrow footpaths near Gamladi stream and Girls Higher Secondary School in the town, putting the life of pedestrians at risk.

“An old electric pole is on the centre of Gamladi footpath with a stream running on the side of it and the authorities did not bother to shift it while they developed the track last year,” a group of residents said.