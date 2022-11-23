Electric transformer in Handwara village damaged twice in 2 weeks

Kupwara: Bunpora village of north Kashmir’s Handwara is without electricity for the past two weeks as the electric transformer got damaged twice plunging the entire area into darkness.
The locals said that after the transformer was damaged they pooled money to shift it to the workshop of the Power Development Department (PDD) at Chotipora Handwara for repairing it.
They said that within days of its repair, the transformer was again damaged, forcing locals to shift it again to the PDD’s workshop.
The residents said that for the past two weeks they have been suffering in absence of electric supply.
They said that they failed to understand how the transformer developed a snag soon after its repair.
“We visited the workshop several times to get the transformer but were told that the transformer is yet to be repaired. The department has taken us for a ride and it seems no one listens to our woes,” said Tariq Ahmad, a local.
The residents said that they have been forced to travel to nearby villages to charge their mobile phones and other electric appliances.
They demanded repair and upgradation of the transformer at the earliest so that their sufferings end.
Assistant Executive Engineer PDD, Langate Division, Muhammad Shafi told Greater Kashmir that the transformer had been damaged twice in two weeks due to overload.
He said that non-judicious use of electricity was the main reason behind the damage of transformers.
Shafi appealed to the people to use electricity judiciously.