Electric transformer in Handwara village damaged twice in 2 weeks

Kupwara: Bunpora village of north Kashmir’s Handwara is without electricity for the past two weeks as the electric transformer got damaged twice plunging the entire area into darkness.

The locals said that after the transformer was damaged they pooled money to shift it to the workshop of the Power Development Department (PDD) at Chotipora Handwara for repairing it.

They said that within days of its repair, the transformer was again damaged, forcing locals to shift it again to the PDD’s workshop.