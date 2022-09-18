‘Electricity Amendment Bill will give free run to private players to use power infrastructure to mint money'

Srinagar: The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), the national level body of power engineers, has pushed for stopping the implementation of the Electricity Amendment Bill which it said will be detrimental to both employees and consumers across India.

The Engineers' body expressed various concerns over the bill in the first-ever federal meeting in Kashmir that was held at SKICC Srinagar. The meeting was attended by scores of senior engineers and officials from power departments across various states of India.

In the meeting over 50 delegates mainly from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Damodar Valley Corporation participated.

During the event Federation Chairman Shailendra Dubey termed the bill as anti-people and anti-employee. While talking to Greater Kashmir on the sidelines of the event, Dubey said that the bill would give free run to private players on the infrastructure built by power departments. He said they will start a nationwide program to stop that from happening.