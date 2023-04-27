Electrocution deaths, electric shock injuries | HC orders constitution of panel to ensure implementation of safety measures

The Court asked all District Magistrates to ensure compliance of Regulation of Central Electricity Authority (Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Regulations, 2010 on war footing that is within a period of three weeks, which, it said, provides for clearance above ground level of conductors of overhead lines including electricity service lines.

While the court observed that the colossal loss of human lives and especially children is totally unacceptable, grim and heart rending, it said: “Such unfortunate deaths continue to occur and the statutory regulations are being flouted with impunity which is the root cause of such deaths/accidents”.

“Article 21 of constitution ensures fundamental rights to each citizen of the country which are inalienable in nature and guarantees citizens right to live and to be treated as an individual of worth,” it added.

The court said that all stakeholders should affirm to a fact that payment of compensation cannot be a substitute for loss of life and limbs.

Observing that the death caused due to failure to follow electricity safety measures by authorities infringes upon the indefeasible constitutional rights of citizens, the court said: “It is expected that (its) directions shall be implemented forthwith without a fail in an endeavour to save and protect the lives of citizens.” The court observed that in absence of safety measures it can safely be presumed that authorities have the knowledge of danger which the live wires can cause. “And such negligence will be an act beyond mere mistake or excusable accident, which will fasten criminal negligence on concerned authorities”.