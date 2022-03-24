Electrocution of student at Bijbehara | Rafi Ahmad Mir demands probe

Srinagar: Former MLA Pahalgam and General Secretary J&K Apni Party Rafi Ahmad Mir has expressed anguish over the death of a 20 year old student, Umar Farooq who died due to electrocution at Government Degree College Bijbehara.

In a statement released to the press, Mir has demanded immediate probe into matter and sought out action against the concerned officials who had left the live HT wire unwatched.

He said the on ground workers from Power Development Department have to remain vigilant and check on to slack of electricity wires all across.