Eminent medico receives prestigious RSSDI academic life membership

Srinagar: Kashmir-based medico cum and noted health columnist Dr Tasaduk Hussain Itoo received the prestigious Academic Life Membership award from Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India(RSSDI), the leading scientific authority of diabetologists in India.

Hailing from Poshkreri Village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Dr Itoo being a passionate medico, is also one of the noted health columnists based in J& K.

Dr Itoo has pursued his Bachelor of Science degree from University of Kashmir, MBBS degree from University of Jammu, and is currently undergoing a post-graduate certificate programme in Diabetology from the very leading Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI).