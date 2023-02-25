Eminent poet Mahjoor’s contribution to literature recalled at cultural event

A galaxy of distinguished guests including Vijay Bakaya ,Professor RL Hangloo , former bureaucrat and advisor Khursheed Ganai , Aseer Kashtwari , Prof Mohammad Zaman Azurdah ,Professor Shad Ramzan , Professor RL Shant ,Dr Shahnaz Qadiri , A K Naaz ,Ali Shaida , Hasrat Gadda ,Professor R L Talashi ,Chairman Gayoor Foundation Showkat Gayoor , Saleem Beig , Masooda Rajpuri ,noted poet Bashir ul Haq ,Dolly Ticku Aarwal ,former Principle Chief Conservator G H Kango ,Prem Nath Shad ,Majeed Masroor , Maqbool Ferozi , Vijay Sagar , Rinku Koul ,Santosh Nadaan , Fouzia Mughal ,Kusum Dhar , Ashok Gowhar and others attended the event. President Mahjoor Foundation Peerzada Abdal Mahjoor welcomed the guests.

Coordinator of Mahjoor Foundation Piarey Lal Shangroo presented a vote of thanks . Chief guest Vijay Bakaya while highlighting the contribution of Mahjoor said that the person and the poet Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Mahjoor left an indelible and long-lasting impact on the cultural, literary, social and political scene of Kashmir. Khursheed Ganai said Mahjoor’s poetry revolutionised the sensibility of the people of Kashmir and invoked in them the sentiment of Kashmiryat and Professor

Shad Ramzan highlighted the role of Mahjoor as a harbinger of modernism in Kashmiri poetry and also said that Mahjoor refreshed the “idiom of Kashmiri language making it wholesome and vibrant.”