Emotional scenes witnessed at cremation of mother-daughter duo in Rajouri village

Rajouri: Amid tearful eyes and a wave of sadness, the mother-daughter duo murdered on Monday were cremated in their native village Gadyog in Rajouri.

The duo identified as Priyanka Devi (22) wife of Kashmir Singh and her mother Shanti Devi (52) were attacked by Priyanka's husband Kashmir Singh over a family dispute. Both mother and daughter died in the murderous assault.

Police have registered a case of murder and claimed that the accused Kashmir Singh has been arrested for murder of his wife and mother in law.