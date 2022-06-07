Emotional scenes witnessed at cremation of mother-daughter duo in Rajouri village

Rajouri: Amid tearful eyes and a wave of sadness, the mother-daughter duo murdered on Monday were cremated in their native village Gadyog in Rajouri.
The duo identified as Priyanka Devi (22) wife of Kashmir Singh and her mother Shanti Devi (52) were attacked by Priyanka's husband Kashmir Singh over a family dispute. Both mother and daughter died in the murderous assault.
Police have registered a case of murder and claimed that the accused Kashmir Singh has been arrested for murder of his wife and mother in law.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, both Priyanka and her mother Shanti Devi were cremated with tearful eyes in presence of a large number of villagers and their family members as well as relatives.
Those present in the cremation and last rites of victims appeared angry and demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.
They stated that some dispute was going on between victim Priyanka Devi and her husband Kashmir Singh after an incident of kidnapping of Priyanka Devi and she (Priyanka) was living with her parents for some time.
They said that on Monday evening, Priyanka Devi and her mother Shanti Devi went to Kashmir Singh’s house to bring a two years old son of Priyanka when this incident took place and the accused used a heavy iron rod to attack the duo who later died.
They further demanded transfer of some police personnel from Khawas police post alleging that there were some severe apprehensions in this case after kidnapping of victim Priyanka as her husband was irked over her role. The police failed to act due to which this incident had happened, they said. They demanded action should be taken against culprits.