Encounter in Anantnag

Srinagar: An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Andwan Sagam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said Sunday. “An encounter started in the Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” Police said.



The encounter started after a joint team of Police and other security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. After the security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.