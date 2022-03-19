Engagement of teachers for non-academic tasks continues

Srinagar: The practice of involving teachers in non-teaching assignments continues unabated, proving costly for students in schools.

As the academic session started in schools after a long hiatus of more two years, the teachers are being diverted to non-teaching assignments leaving the schools teacher- deficient in total violation of the government guidelines that call for providing adequate teaching staff to the educational institutions.

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Mirza has ordered for constitution of teams comprising Aganwari workers and Booth Level Officers of district Budgam to conduct the Open Defecation Free (ODF) 2nd level third party verification of all the households falling in their respective areas.

As per the order the teams will work under supervision of the concerned Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and CDPOs.