Engagement of teachers for non-academic tasks continues

Srinagar: The practice of involving teachers in non-teaching assignments continues unabated, proving costly for students in schools.
As the academic session started in schools after a long hiatus of more two years, the teachers are being diverted to non-teaching assignments leaving the schools teacher- deficient in total violation of the government guidelines that call for providing adequate teaching staff to the educational institutions.
Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Mirza has ordered for constitution of teams comprising Aganwari workers and Booth Level Officers of district Budgam to conduct the Open Defecation Free (ODF) 2nd level third party verification of all the households falling in their respective areas.
As per the order the teams will work under supervision of the concerned Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and CDPOs.
“The data shall be consolidated block wise by the SDMS or ACR and CDPOs and submitted to the office of ADDC Budgam for consolidation at district level by or before March 28,” the order reads.
The SDMs and ACR Budgam shall be responsible for imparting training, coordination, consolidation and submission of the data to ADDC Budgam, the order reads.
“The ADDC Budgam shall be the Nodal Officer for overall supervision, coordination and consolidation of report at district level and shall ensure that consolidated report is submitted to the undersigned in planning section by March 30,” the order reads.
Notably, the BLOs assigned this work are teachers working in schools across the district. Engaging these teachers for 2nd level third party ODF verification of all the households falling in their respective areas will leave students without teachers in schools.
The teachers have been engaged in the non-teaching assignment at a time when the J&K government has declared 2022 as an year of educational transformation and assured that all the schools will be provided adequate teaching staff.
Engagement of teachers in non-teaching assignments has remained a persistent problem over the years, which has deprived the students of teaching staff in schools.
“And at the end of the year, the teachers are punished for having a low pass percentage of students in exams. The government should not engage teachers in any non-teaching assignment and allow them to concentrate on their primary job of teaching students,” said a teacher wishing not to be named.
“There is already a dearth of teaching staff in schools mostly in rural areas. When teachers are assigned non-teaching work, eventually students suffer,” he said.
As already reported the School Education Department (SED) recently cancelled all the deployments and attachments of teachers in offices and were shifted back to their original place of postings in schools.
Principal Secretary SED, Bishwakjit Kumar Singh when contacted said the department was not taken on board for engaging teachers in ODF survey.
“The district administration did not discuss the matter with the department. It has been done at district level. The deputy commissioner should be asked about reasons for engaging teachers in such assignments. My core is that students should not be deprived from having adequate teachers in schools,” he told Greater Kashmir.
He said the department will not allow engagement of teachers in non-teaching assignments of other departments.
“We will never allow these things. I am heading the education department and I have to see how best it functions. I personally believe that teachers should be posted in schools instead of engaging them as BLOs or in other surveys,” he said.