Engineers body rues delay in career progression, release of grade pay

Srinagar: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of various engineering graduates associations held a meeting with participants from both the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir today.

The meeting was attended among others by Er Nisar Amin ( President JKCEGA),Er. Firdous Ahad Bhat (President, JK MEGA), Er Peerzada Hidyatullah (General Secretary, JKEEGA), & Er Sachin Tickoo (President JKEEGA participated in virtual mode) which discussed threadbare the casual approach of the government in resolving legitimate issues of the assured career progression and Grade Pay 4260 for engineering community.

The JAC, though having welcomed the recent circular issued By GAD vide OM No:- GAD -SERVOGENL/46/2022 dated 28/11/2022 for seeking Status of Assured Career Progression Scheme from respective Principal Secretaries however expressed surprise and displeasure over the government’s silence and non-seriousness in issuing the SRO for the ACP Scheme already approved for the engineer’s way back in 2017.