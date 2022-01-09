Enrollment drive | Govt schools register 1 lakh new admissions

The government schools across Kashmir have registered more than one lakh new admissions during the ongoing enrollment drive started by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK).
As per the official figures, the schools across Kashmir have registered 1.04 new admissions in different classes and around 10475 schools reported in the enrollment drive.
The drive was started in all districts across Kashmir from November 10 of 2021 to facilitate optimum enrollment in government schools.
As per the official figures, Kulgam district has taken a lead in enrollment of new students with an increase by 21 percent in the enrollment of students in the government schools.
The figures reveal that Anantnag district has witnessed an increase by 21 percent in the enrolment of the students followed by 18.41 percent increase in enrollment of students in schools of Baramulla district.
Kupwara district has registered 18687 new admissions which have given an increase in the student enrolment of schools by 16.18 percent.
The enrollment in government schools across Kashmir has increased from 6.21 lakh to 7.25 lakhs. The new admissions include 52983 males and 51084 female students besides 874 students with special needs and 993 students who had dropped out from the schools.