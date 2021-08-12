Ensure all public amenities during Muharram: Akbar Lone
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior leader and Member of Parliament from Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone on Thursday toured various hamlets of Sumbal Sonawari and sought all public amenities to people in view of the ongoing holy month of Muharram Ul Haram.
According to a statement issued here, during the tour, “people acquainted the MP about the scarcity of drinking water and the erratic power supply. The shortage of proper street lighting and availability of adequate ration at local stores was also brought to his notice by the locals.
Interacting with the locals, Lone said the administration has lost sight of the issues faced by the people in Sumbal Sonawari belt. He said the lack of basic amenities like drinking water, roads, steady electricity supply and adequate ration at PDD stores is the most common cause for the suffering in the entire belt.”
“Later MP lone called the local Sub district magistrate and impressed upon him to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the Shia brethren inhabited hamlets. He also urged the administration to install proper lighting near all the local Imam Bargah and revered shrines. Lone also sought doling of additional quota of ration particularly sugar, wheat, rice to people at all PDD stores across the Sumbal Sonawari belt in view of the ongoing holy month,” the statement reads.