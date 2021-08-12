Ensure all public amenities during Muharram: Akbar Lone

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior leader and Member of Parliament from Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone on Thursday toured various hamlets of Sumbal Sonawari and sought all public amenities to people in view of the ongoing holy month of Muharram Ul Haram.

According to a statement issued here, during the tour, “people acquainted the MP about the scarcity of drinking water and the erratic power supply. The shortage of proper street lighting and availability of adequate ration at local stores was also brought to his notice by the locals.