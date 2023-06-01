Ensure peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra: DGP

The DGP stressed upon the officers present in the meeting to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results and called for an effective mechanism and planning for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. He emphasised upon officers for special focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements. He directed for making use of modern tools like CCTV Cameras, drones to monitor the security situation during the Yatra. He said that adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management should be made to tackle any natural calamity.

He directed for the workout of security preparedness en-route national highway in the districts. He emphasised that local and highway security grids need to be kept fully geared up at all levels. He also discussed traffic management on the National Highway.

DGP said that internet network facilities has been elaborately done on most of the areas enroute yatra and directed that Police Control Rooms should be highly technically equipped. He directed for publicity of the helpline numbers/assistance booths of J&K so that yatris could identify them easily if encountering any issue or problem.He directed for providing best possible boarding, lodging and other facilities for the jawans and officers deployed during the yatra.

During the meeting various matters related to acquisition of land for executing new projects of infrastructural development and implementation of various welfare measures in letter and spirit for the police personnel/SPO and martyr families were discussed threadbare.

The officers present in the meeting gave their suggestions for smooth conduct of SANJY. The officers apprised the DGP regarding their requirements and also briefed about the measures formulated for the peaceful conduct of the yatra.