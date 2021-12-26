Ensure power supply, snow clearance of roads: Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir Sunday urged the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply and snow clerance of roads and facilitate winter sports activities in Pahalgam, especially in Aru valley.
A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Mir as saying that Pahalgam remains one of the famous tourist destinations in Kashmir which also has a great potential for winter sports.
"The government needs to look into the prospectus of developing Pahalgam, especially Aru valley into a winter tourism hub by initiating winter sports through which the local inhabitants and unemployed youth can also earn a dignified livelihood for their families," he said.
Mir said that Pahalgam receives comparatively less footfall in winters but if such activities begin here, it would considerably break that traditional outlook.
Besides, he also urged the administrative machinery to remain at guard in case snowfall while ensuring that roads are cleared and electricity supplies are maintained without any interruptions.