‘Ensure speedy justice delivery system through e-Courts’

Srinagar: Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Chairman, IT Committee on Thursday inaugurated 4th Phase of Training Programme for Advocate master trainers on “e-Court Services” at J&K Judicial Academy in Srinagar.

The daylong training programme was organised by J&K Judicial Academy, Srinagar, under the noble vision of Justice, Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief J&K Judicial Academy) and inspiring guidance of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chairman, and other Judges of Governing Committee of J&K Judicial Academy, in collaboration with Information Technology Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magrey, laid stress on making best use of e-Court Services to ensure speedy justice delivery system. He said that the judiciary has adopted all new technologies for vibrant functioning of e-Court Services to ensure easy access to justice and to get litigants relieved from courts, approaching temples of justice anywhere in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

He impressed upon advocates to make best use of training and get benefited out of these programmes.

He said that as lawyers are an important part of the judiciary and justice system, efforts are made to make all training regarding smooth functioning of e-Court available to them to ensure achieving of targets and speedy disposal of cases.

The Chairman, IT Committee said that the e-Court Services is not only paperless from filing of cases to its disposal but also transparent, affordable, easily accessible and ensures speedy delivery of justice to the people. Justice Magrey further said that he is confident that all concerned shall play their role to ensure a vibrant e-Court system is in place and functional.