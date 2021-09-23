‘Ensure speedy justice delivery system through e-Courts’

Srinagar: Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Chairman, IT Committee on Thursday inaugurated 4th Phase of Training Programme for Advocate master trainers on “e-Court Services” at J&K Judicial Academy in Srinagar.
The daylong training programme was organised by J&K Judicial Academy, Srinagar, under the noble vision of Justice, Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief J&K Judicial Academy) and inspiring guidance of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chairman, and other Judges of Governing Committee of J&K Judicial Academy, in collaboration with Information Technology Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, said a statement.
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magrey, laid stress on making best use of e-Court Services to ensure speedy justice delivery system. He said that the judiciary has adopted all new technologies for vibrant functioning of e-Court Services to ensure easy access to justice and to get litigants relieved from courts, approaching temples of justice anywhere in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
He impressed upon advocates to make best use of training and get benefited out of these programmes.
He said that as lawyers are an important part of the judiciary and justice system, efforts are made to make all training regarding smooth functioning of e-Court available to them to ensure achieving of targets and speedy disposal of cases.
The Chairman, IT Committee said that the e-Court Services is not only paperless from filing of cases to its disposal but also transparent, affordable, easily accessible and ensures speedy delivery of justice to the people. Justice Magrey further said that he is confident that all concerned shall play their role to ensure a vibrant e-Court system is in place and functional.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Mohammad Akram Choudhary while presenting a welcome address said that with remarkable team work, e- Court services has turned into a successful project besides, milestones have been achieved in ensuring people friendly and easy access to litigants seeking justice.
He stressed on making best use of training to ensure prompt disposal of pending cases. Sanjay Parihar, Director, Judicial Academy presented vote of thanks on the occasion.
Anoop Kumar Sharma, CPC, e-Courts Project moderated the inaugural function which was also attended by M.K. Sharma, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Service Authority, Bala Jyoti Sr. District Judge and other Judicial Officers of Srinagar District headquarter.
The participants were drawn from various bars of Kashmir province. Umesh Sharma and Mir Wajahat, Master Trainers on e-Court Services acted as resources persons, who deliberated and imparted trainings on overview of e-court project, electronic case management tools for advocates, e- Court mobile services 24×7, service delivery in court complexes, e-filing of cases, virtual courts, video conferencing, document scanning, PDF access, document uploading, help desk for advocates and other related topics. Lawyers from Districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Baramulla and Pulwama participated in the training programme personally as well as virtually, besides the training session in terms of directives of e-Committee, Supreme Court of India, was live streamed on YouTube as well.