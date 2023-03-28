Ensure uninterrupted electricity supply at Sehri, Iftar hours : Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir urged the administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply during this holy month of Ramadan, especially at Sehri and Iftar hours.
In a statement, Ghulam Hassan Mir said, “The complaints pouring in from various areas of the Valley suggest that frequent power curtailments even at the Sheri and Iftar times are causing hardships to the people. Since Muslims have some special religious obligations to be fulfilled during Ramadan, the concerned department must make sure that they get sufficient power supply during this holy month, or at least they should be provided an uninterrupted supply of electricity during Sheri and Iftar hours.”
Mir appealed to the LG Administration to look into the matter to ensure the proper redressal of the complaints about the power curtailments in various areas, especially in the far-flung areas of the Valley.
He said, “I request the administration to intervene and make sure there are no frequent power outages during the ongoing month of Ramadan. Most importantly, the people should get uninterrupted power supply at the timings of Sehri and Iftar.”