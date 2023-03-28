Ensure uninterrupted electricity supply at Sehri, Iftar hours : Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir urged the administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply during this holy month of Ramadan, especially at Sehri and Iftar hours.

In a statement, Ghulam Hassan Mir said, “The complaints pouring in from various areas of the Valley suggest that frequent power curtailments even at the Sheri and Iftar times are causing hardships to the people. Since Muslims have some special religious obligations to be fulfilled during Ramadan, the concerned department must make sure that they get sufficient power supply during this holy month, or at least they should be provided an uninterrupted supply of electricity during Sheri and Iftar hours.”