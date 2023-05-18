Environmental awareness programme organised

Ganderbal: The Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS), Wangath organised an environment awareness programme.

Through this event, BHSS students were sensitized about environmental protection and sustainable living. Students of the BA, LLB 6th semester and students from the school made presentations on various environmental issues.

Apart from the awareness programme, faculty and students conducted an eco-walk and cleanliness drive at Naranag village. The event was organised by Dr. Mudasir Bhat, Asst Prof.