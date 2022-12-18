Tributes paid to environmentalist, social activist Syed Nassarullah Shah | EPG holds commemorative event, felicitates 28 persons for environmental protection

Srinagar: The Environmental Policy Group ( EPG) organised a commemorative event on life and times of its founder trustee, passionate environmentalist, RTI activist and a renowned trade union leader Syed Nassarullah Shah here.

The event was attended by a large number of faculty members, students, civil society members, environmental organisations, RTI & social activists. The former Chief Information Commissioner Ghulam Rasool Sufi was the chief guest whereas retired Principal Chief Conservator Forests G.H.Kango, Former FCIK President and prominent civil society member Syed Shakeel Qalandar & Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar were guests of honour. The EPG Convenor Faiz Bakshi presided over the function while the proceedings were conducted by noted environmentalist Advocate Nadeem Qadri.

The day was celebrated to pay tributes to the memory of Syed Nassarullah’s vis a vis his incomparable contribution to society by way of filing public interest litigations, playing a pioneering role as an RTI activist through his organisation J&K People’s Forum & RTI Movement, fighting for conservation of natural resources through Environmental Policy Group (EPG), fighting for rights and dignity of aged/ pensioners at various levels.