Tributes paid to environmentalist, social activist Syed Nassarullah Shah | EPG holds commemorative event, felicitates 28 persons for environmental protection

Srinagar: The Environmental Policy Group ( EPG) organised a commemorative event on life and times of its founder trustee, passionate environmentalist, RTI activist and a renowned trade union leader Syed Nassarullah Shah here.
The event was attended by a large number of faculty members, students, civil society members, environmental organisations, RTI & social activists. The former Chief Information Commissioner Ghulam Rasool Sufi was the chief guest whereas retired Principal Chief Conservator Forests G.H.Kango, Former FCIK President and prominent civil society member Syed Shakeel Qalandar & Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar were guests of honour. The EPG Convenor Faiz Bakshi presided over the function while the proceedings were conducted by noted environmentalist Advocate Nadeem Qadri.
The day was celebrated to pay tributes to the memory of Syed Nassarullah’s vis a vis his incomparable contribution to society by way of filing public interest litigations, playing a pioneering role as an RTI activist through his organisation J&K People’s Forum & RTI Movement, fighting for conservation of natural resources through Environmental Policy Group (EPG), fighting for rights and dignity of aged/ pensioners at various levels.
The participants from different walks of life threw light on his multi faceted personality. “Some of his unbelievable to be true acts of activism amazed people particularly during difficult periods of 2010,2014,2016 when he would walk/travel miles to file PIL’s for getting relief to people,” they said. Colleagues recollected his concern for unresolved social and environmental issues even when he was on death bed. On the occasion a pledge was taken by participants to pursue the mission he left unaccomplished.
The EPG Convenor Faiz Bakshi delivered the keynote address whereas G.R.Sufi,G.H.Kango,Shakeel Qalandar, Advocate Shafqat Nazir, Dr.M.M.Shuja, Dr.Raja Muzaffar Bhat, Javed Zarief spoke at the event. Khurshid Ganai, former Advisor to Governor, addressed the audience through video-link from Jammu. The students from various schools spoke about the challenges posed by climate Change, Global Warming and the importance of conservation of natural resources.
Syed Sammi Nassarullah son of Syed Nassarullah Shah was felicitated and presented a shawl.
On the occasion an award, EPG-Nassarullah Shah Save Nature Award were presented for significant contributions to Environmental Conservation to Schools, Colleges and Universities , Environmental & Social organisations, RTI Activists, print and electronic media persons.
The awardees were Dr Shakil Romshoo, vice chancellor IUST, Saleem Beigh Head-INTACH J&K, Shah-e-Hamdan Model Public School Tarzoo Sopore, Ajaz Ahmad Dar chairman Central Auqaf Committee Tarzoo, Hokersar Conservation and Protection Organisation, Social Concern Group Manasbal, Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, Chairman RTI Movement, Er Ajaz Rasool, advisor EPG, Satisar Education Institute Pampore, Al-Hilal Educational Institute Kishtwar, Bilaliya Educational Institute, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Nawa Kadal, SHEHJAR- Amar Singh College Eco-Club, Govt Primary School Wagoora, Prof GM Bhat Advisor EPG Fossil Park, Advocate Shafqat Nazir Chairman EPG Legal Committee, J and K People's Forum the organisation founded and headed by Syed Nassarulla Saheb, Ulfat Majeed Department of Geo-Informatics Kashmir University respectively.
Zarief and Zarief, noted poet, social and environmental activist, Irfan Ramzan khan received the award for contribution by his environmentalist father Muhammed Ramzan Khan.
The media persons who were awarded for dedicated efforts for environmental protection included Arif Shafi Wani Executive Editor Greater Kashmir, Athar Parvaiz environmental journalist, Mir Shabir Bureau Chief News 18, Zahoor Hashmi Daily Aftab, Neyaz Ellahi Kashmir News Trust, Ziraat Times and KNS.