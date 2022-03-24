Equipment worth Rs 14.50 Cr provided to F&ES Dept

Srinagar: Latest Fire Tenders and Fire Rescue equipments worth Rs 14.50 crores have been provided to the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project to help the Dept. revamp its fleet of fire tenders and strengthen its capacity to undertake the rescue work during fire accidents in a better way.
Under the component of Strengthening the Disaster Management Capacity of the World Bank funded JTFRP (17 No) Multipurpose Fire Tenders , (09No) Regular Fire Tenders , (17No) Quick Response vehicles having a total cost of Rs 12.36 crores have been provided to the Fire & Emergency Services Dept. for revamping its fleet of fire tenders across J&K.
“(QRV,s) Quick Response Fire tenders vehicles provided under JTFRP have been found to be very effective in controlling the fire incidents in congested urban areas where lanes are often narrow and normal fire tenders find it hard to reach the accident spot” said Senior Divisional Officer of the F&ES Dept. He said these vehicles are equipped with latest dual fire dousing systems which are equally potent in controlling all the types of fires using water jets or foam sprays depending on the type of fire.