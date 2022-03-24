Equipment worth Rs 14.50 Cr provided to F&ES Dept

“(QRV,s) Quick Response Fire tenders vehicles provided under JTFRP have been found to be very effective in controlling the fire incidents in congested urban areas where lanes are often narrow and normal fire tenders find it hard to reach the accident spot” said Senior Divisional Officer of the F&ES Dept. He said these vehicles are equipped with latest dual fire dousing systems which are equally potent in controlling all the types of fires using water jets or foam sprays depending on the type of fire.