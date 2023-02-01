Er Qayoom Kirmani assumes charge of CE SKIMS Soura

Srinagar: Engineer Abdul Qayoom Kirmani on Wednesday took over the charge of Chief Engineer (CE) Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura.
Earlier, Kirmani worked on important assignments including Executive Engineer R&B special sub-division Uri, J&K Tourism Department and Superintending Engineer (SE) Circular Road Project (CRP) Srinagar circle.
Kirmani was given a warm welcome by the SKIMS staff after assuming the charge of the Chief Engineer and also warm send off by the former staff.
Government on Monday promoted Kirmani as Chief Engineer from Superintending Engineer (SE) Circular Road Project (CRP) Srinagar circle.
While interacting with the staff members of the department, the CE passed directions to them to work with utmost dedication, monitor the progress of the projects and ensure timely completion of all ongoing works.
He added that the non-seriousness of the officials will not be tolerated as far as the work is concerned.
It is pertinent to mention here that the post of CE was lying vacant for almost one month after the retirement of Engineer Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat.