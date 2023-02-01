Er Qayoom Kirmani assumes charge of CE SKIMS Soura

Srinagar: Engineer Abdul Qayoom Kirmani on Wednesday took over the charge of Chief Engineer (CE) Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura.

Earlier, Kirmani worked on important assignments including Executive Engineer R&B special sub-division Uri, J&K Tourism Department and Superintending Engineer (SE) Circular Road Project (CRP) Srinagar circle.

Kirmani was given a warm welcome by the SKIMS staff after assuming the charge of the Chief Engineer and also warm send off by the former staff.