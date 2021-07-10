Erratic power supply in Handwara, locals aghast

Kupwara: People across Handwara town and its adjacent areas are aghast over the failure of the authorities to provide proper power supply to them during the prevailing hot weather conditions.

“We fail to understand why the concerned department is still providing electric supply to the consumers in Handwara on the winter schedule when, in other parts of Kashmir, people are getting 18 to 20 hour daily electric supply,” said Dr Khursheed from Handwara.

Tariq Ahmad, a resident of the area, said that the department had failed to ensure adequate electric supply during the prevailing scorching heat conditions.