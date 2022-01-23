‘Establish Women’s college in Handwara’

Kupwara: The people in Handwara area of north Kashmir on Sunday demanded establishing a Women’s college at Handwara.
They said that every year more than 4000 students are enrolled at Government Degree College Handwara and among them around 2000 are Women’s.
The residents said that a number of female students from villages discontinue studies after passing 12th standard due to co-education.
An official at GDC Handwara said that it would be better if the existing college was developed as a Women’s’s college due to its location.
He said that the college was situated at a prime location accessible from all routes.
National Conference (NC) senior leader and former MLA Handwara Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan told Greater Kashmir that in 2014, the then Director of Colleges had framed a three-member committee to furnish the feasibility report.
“The committee had furnished the report in favour of establishing a Women’s’s college at Handwara but after the passage of seven years, the report is still biting the dust,” he said. “Even at that time we were asked by the authorities to provide land of 300 kanal for establishing the college and showed them the land near Chota Braraipora.”
He said that the present dispensation should take a call on establishing a Women’s’s college at Handwara so that female students do not suffer.
The residents have sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in this regard so that the college would be established at Handwara.