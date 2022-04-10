Establishment of EMRS: DSEK constitutes screening committee for requirement of staff

The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has constituted a screening committee for requirement of staff for establishment of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)
As per the order, the decision was taken pursuant to the instructions of the administrative department conveyed in ending January this year.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the screening committee for requirement of staff for establishment of EMRS,” the order reads.
The committee comprises DSEK as its Chairman while the joint director elementary education (EE) of the directorate will be the member of the committee. The concerned Chief Education Officer (CEO) will be the member secretary of the committee as well.
“The screening committee shall examine the performance in academics, extra-curricular activities and administrative abilities as well as integrity of EMRS,” the order reads.
EMRS is a Government of India (GoI) scheme for model residential schools for the tribal population including Scheduled Tribes. It is one of the flagship interventions of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GoI to ensure tribal students get access to quality education in the remote tribal areas.
EMRSs are set up in States and UTs with grants under Article 275(1) of the Constitution of India.