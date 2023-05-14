ETSK optimistic that G20 meeting would boost sustainable tourism

Srinagar: In a significant development for the tourism industry in Kashmir, the Ecotourism Society of Kashmir (ETSK) has welcomed the G20 meeting that is set to take place in the valley.

Sameer Baktoo, the convenor of ETSK, expressed his optimism that the summit would give the tourism sector a much-needed boost and help spread a positive message globally.

“We are hopeful that the countries that had put travel advisories restraining their citizens from travelling to Kashmir will be lifted, and we will see a huge footfall of foreign tourists in the valley post-G20 summit in Kashmir, as it was in the early ‘80s,” said Sameer Baktoo.