Even after revised rates rent of all Waqf properties still very low: Darakhshan Andrabi

Jammu: A delegation of shopkeepers of Auqaf Commercial Complex, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu Wednesday met Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi in Jammu and discussed in detail the reservations of the shopkeepers regarding rent payment as per the new enhanced schedule issued by the Waqf Board.

A statement of Andrabi issued here said that she gave a patient hearing to the grievances put forth by the tenants and deliberated on all issues raised by the representatives of the aggrieved shopkeepers. The discussion lasted for about more than two hours in a cordial atmosphere and ultimately the tenants of Auqaf Commercial Complex, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu agreed to pay rent as per revised rates as per the decision of the Waqf Board.