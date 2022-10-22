Eviction notice | Going to vacate my govt accommodation: Mehbooba

She also said that if the government is not serious about the security concerns, she is going to leave the government accommodation.

“The media is wasting time in discussing non-issues like Mehboba Mufti vacating the house. Ideally, they should focus on real issues and problems faced by people (of Jammu and Kashmir) but they are not doing that,” she added. Earlier, Mufti has been served a notice to vacate her official bungalow in the high-security Gupkar area in Srinagar.

In 2020, the Centre amended a state law which denies entitlement of government accommodation to former CMs and legislators. Mehbooba said although the notice mentioned that the bungalow was meant for the CM of Jammu and Kashmir but that was not the case.(KNS)