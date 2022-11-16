‘Ex-cop worked as JKCA joint secretary while in service’

Srinagar: The Government on Wednesday ordered deduction of remuneration from pension which was drawn by a former police officer while working simultaneously as joint secretary in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.
According to government, its inquiry into a complaint made to DGP in June 2018 established that the police officer (the then I/c Dy.SP) Sudershan Kumar Mehta worked as full-time Joint Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) in different spells between 2003 to 2016, without seeking prior permission of the Government as was required in terms of Sub-rule 2 of Rule 21 of J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 and drew remuneration from the cricket governing body while as he was drawing salary from government as a Police Officer. Mehta retired from Government service on 31 May 2021.
The Home Department in an order said that after the retirement of the officer, the issue was examined in detail in terms of Article 168-A of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations (CSRs), and also in consultation with the General Administration Department. “Accordingly, a decision was taken to initiate departmental proceedings against (him) as the period of one year was still not over from the date of his retirement, for accepting the assignment of Joint Secretary, JKCA without prior permission of the Government and for drawing remuneration from JKCA,” the order, a copy of which lies with GNS, reads
The officer, it said, was served a charge-sheet on 12 May this year along with Statement of Imputation of misconduct in support of Articles of Charge. “The officer was given an opportunity to submit his written statement of defence along with an option to appear in person as well.”