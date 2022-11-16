‘Ex-cop worked as JKCA joint secretary while in service’

The Home Department in an order said that after the retirement of the officer, the issue was examined in detail in terms of Article 168-A of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations (CSRs), and also in consultation with the General Administration Department. “Accordingly, a decision was taken to initiate departmental proceedings against (him) as the period of one year was still not over from the date of his retirement, for accepting the assignment of Joint Secretary, JKCA without prior permission of the Government and for drawing remuneration from JKCA,” the order, a copy of which lies with GNS, reads

The officer, it said, was served a charge-sheet on 12 May this year along with Statement of Imputation of misconduct in support of Articles of Charge. “The officer was given an opportunity to submit his written statement of defence along with an option to appear in person as well.”