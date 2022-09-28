Ex-GM SFC passes away

Srinagar: An acclaimed financial wizard, G M Shah, a former Gen Manager, State Financial Corporation, died yesterday after a brief spell of illness at his Shalimar residence.
A large number of people attended his funeral at Shalimar. His death has been widely mourned.
It may be recalled that his services were widely hailed by the bureaucracy, industrialists, business tycoons, leading hoteliers and general traders for his honesty and knowledge and being supportive for promotion of trade and industry in Jammu and Kashmir.
He worked in Department of Industries beginning as technical officer and reached the level of officiating MD in State Financial Corporation.
He also worked with the then law and parliamentary affairs minister Shaikh Maqbool as private secretary.
He was one of the the founders of EDI Srinagar as it was he who had prepared its DPR which was appreciated by the then Industries minister Dr Mustufa Kamal.
Known for his honesty, he never availed the incentives like car,Govt accommodation etc during his entire service.
M Shah is survived by four daughters with professional degrees including two doctors. He had settled in Shalimar whereas he hailed from Kareemabad, Pulwama.