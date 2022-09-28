Ex-GM SFC passes away

Srinagar: An acclaimed financial wizard, G M Shah, a former Gen Manager, State Financial Corporation, died yesterday after a brief spell of illness at his Shalimar residence.

A large number of people attended his funeral at Shalimar. His death has been widely mourned.

It may be recalled that his services were widely hailed by the bureaucracy, industrialists, business tycoons, leading hoteliers and general traders for his honesty and knowledge and being supportive for promotion of trade and industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

He worked in Department of Industries beginning as technical officer and reached the level of officiating MD in State Financial Corporation.