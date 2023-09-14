Ex-serviceman killed in Dandesar road accident

Srinagar: An ex-serviceman from army died while his wife and daughter sustained injuriesin a road accident at Dandesar village on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway today.
The accident took place on Thursday late afternoon after an Alto car JK11B 4049 on way to Jammu from Rajouri and a truck JK02AL 2569 collided with each other at Dandesar. The deceased and his family members were travelling in car.
The accident, locals said, happened due to rash driving of truck by driver which moved out of side and hit the Alto car.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Sageer (45) son of Mohammad Idress resident of Chowkian who was a retired army person.
His wife Tabassum (30) and daughter Gousia (12) were referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri in critical condition.
Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Mehmood H Bajar said that one person had died in the accident who lost his life at the site only.
He said that injured Gousia is critically injured and is presently on ventilator support while deceased’s wife Tabassum is out of danger but is having severe injuries including multiple fractures.