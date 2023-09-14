Ex-serviceman killed in Dandesar road accident

Srinagar: An ex-serviceman from army died while his wife and daughter sustained injuriesin a road accident at Dandesar village on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway today.

The accident took place on Thursday late afternoon after an Alto car JK11B 4049 on way to Jammu from Rajouri and a truck JK02AL 2569 collided with each other at Dandesar. The deceased and his family members were travelling in car.

The accident, locals said, happened due to rash driving of truck by driver which moved out of side and hit the Alto car.