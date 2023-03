Budgam: The Deputy AC (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid today inspected various examination centres to take stock of the arrangements and facilities for students appearing in annual 10th and 12th examinations.

The DDC was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Dr Akramullah Tak, Chief Education Officer (CEO), Mushtaq Ahmad Qadri and other concerned institutions heads, Superintendents of concerned examination centres were also present on the occasion.