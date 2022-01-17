Exams slated till Jan 22 to be held as per schedule: JKSSB

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) Chairman Khalid Jahangir Monday said that the examinations scheduled to be held till January 22 would be conducted as per the schedule and 12,000 posts would be advertised soon.
Jahangir said that there had been no decision regarding the postponement of examinations at present.
“We have conducted the exams on time and the next tests will be held as per the routine during which COVID protocols will be followed strictly,” he said.
Jahangir said that a decision regarding the postponement of exams could be taken in case of fresh directions from the administration.
The universities and other institutions have postponed the examinations in the wake of a surge in the COVID-19 cases following which aspirants sought clarification regarding the conduct of exams by the JKSSB for different posts.
Meanwhile, Jahangir said that the departments had been recently directed to refer the posts to the JKSSB in January and it was expected that over 12,000 fresh posts would be advertised soon. KNO