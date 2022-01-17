Exams slated till Jan 22 to be held as per schedule: JKSSB

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) Chairman Khalid Jahangir Monday said that the examinations scheduled to be held till January 22 would be conducted as per the schedule and 12,000 posts would be advertised soon.

Jahangir said that there had been no decision regarding the postponement of examinations at present.

“We have conducted the exams on time and the next tests will be held as per the routine during which COVID protocols will be followed strictly,” he said.