Exchange of hot words between Court and counsel is no ground for transfer of a case: High Court

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has ruled that exchange of some hot words between Court and counsel is no ground for seeking transfer of a case even as it underscored that Bench and Bar are two wheels of the chariot of justice and no one is superior to the other.

Upholding an order of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar by virtue of which it declined transfer of a domestic violence case over exchange of harsh words during the proceedings between the trial Magistrate and the counsel, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said merely because the Magistrate has failed to dispose of the application of the petitioners is not a ground to transfer the case.