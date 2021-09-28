Exemplifying unity, Ompura Muslim residents help in cremation of Kashmiri Pandit neighbour

Srinagar: Exemplifying the brotherhood and communal harmony which Kashmir is known for, people in Ompura area of Budgam district on Tuesday performed the last rites of an 85-year-old Kashmiri Pandit neighbour, Jagan Nath Kaul. Kaul had passed away on Monday evening.

As soon the news regarding Kaul’s demise reached people, they visited his house to extend condolences to the bereaved family. Kaul, known as a humble person, has always lived in Kashmir and never moved out from the Valley even during the 1990s.

“Kaul sahab’s family is among two Kashmiri Pandit families which did not migrate and continued to live with us. Irrespective of people’s faith, everyone in the area addressed Kaul sahab as Jag toath (Jag dear),” said Kaul’s neighbour Aijaz Ahmad Khan.