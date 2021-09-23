Expecting mother, elderly woman killed by speeding vehicle in Bandipora

The Police officials identified the deceased as Fancy Begum, 35, wife of Firdous Ahmad Dar and her mother-in-law Hajra Begum, 50, wife of Abdul Ahad Dar of Kema village.

Police said that the vehicle which caused the accident was driven by one SajadAhamd Dar of Kema, who was later arrested.

The officials said that after sustaining head injuries, both the women were first moved to District Hospital Bandipora and later referred to Srinagar.

“However, both succumbed to their injuries on the way to Srinagar,” Medical Superintendent District Hospital Bandipora, DrMushtaq told Greater Kashmir.