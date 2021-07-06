Expedite delimitation process for holding polls: Apni Party

Srinagar: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party led by its senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Tuesday met the Delimitation Commission members at Srinagar.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that besides Mir, the delegation comprised Vice Presidents ZaffarIqbalManhas and UsmanMajid, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir and Provincial President, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir.

After holding threadbare discussions on the delimitation exercise, the delegation submitted a memorandum.