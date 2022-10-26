Explained: October 27 being celebrated as Infantry Day

Srinagar: Today is 76th Infantry Day and the day will be observed at Army establishments across the country with special focus in Kashmir where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and LG Manoj Sinha will be participating besides senior Army, police and civil administration officials here at Old Air Field.

During the day homage will be paid to the thousands of infantry soldiers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Infantry Day is celebrated as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment of Indian Army fought battle to accomplish victory over the first attack on the Indian soil by the Pakistan Army and Lashkar invader on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley, who tried to grab J&K.