Explosive material found, destroyed at Manjakote village

Rajouri: Security forces on Tuesday found and destroyed an explosive material at Hattan Seri village of Manjakote.
As per officials, this explosive material was seen lying in the area by some villagers who informed police .
A team of police from police station Manjakote and Army's Rashtriya Rifles battalion reached at the site and cordoned off the area.
The explosive material was later destroyed through a controlled explosion by Bomb Disposal Squad, they said.
The explosive material was reportedly a Chinese Grenade.