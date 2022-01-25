Explosives recovered in Kishtwar: Army

Jammu: Security forces on Tuesday said that it recovered 1.3 kg commercial grade explosives in Nagar Nala near Dul in Kishtwar district.

PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said, “A joint team of the Army and Police recovered approximately 1.3 kg of commercial grade explosives in the general area of Nagar Nala near Dul in district Kishtwar on January 24, 2022.”