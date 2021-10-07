Extend support to grieving families in J&K: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi Thursday instructed the party in J&K to extend support to the grieving families whose beloved ones were killed across Kashmir within three days.

After five people were killed within 48 hours in Kashmir, the Congress condemned the incident, and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to protect the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

The statement from the Congress said, “The BJP government’s inability to protect the Kashmiri Pandit community and civilians at large is a direct result of the instability they have caused in the region. The increase in militancy and rise in violence is proof of this government’s weak and apathetic attitude.”

The party said in the last 48 hours five persons have been killed.