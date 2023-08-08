Facilities at polling stations under MC Ganderbal reviewed

Ganderbal: The Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Mehraj Ud Din Shah who is also Roll Observer for Municipal Electoral Roll (MER) 2023 on Tuesday inspected various polling stations falling within the jurisdiction of Municipal Council Ganderbal and took stock of the assured minimum facilities in these polling stations.

During the visit the ADC was accompanied by senior officials of Municipal Council Ganderbal and the concerned booth level officer and they inspected facilities of drinking water, electricity, toilet and ramp for PWD voters.