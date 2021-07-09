Faculty member from NIT Srinagar to offer consultancy services to Saudi based technical company

Srinagar: The faculty member from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been offered to provide consultancy services in finance domain to technology based Investment Company from Saudi Arabia.

In a statement NIT said that DrNufazilAltafAhangar from Department of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management, NIT Srinagar said Investment Company is in the process of going for Initial Public Offering (IPO) and he will be guiding them in matters related to valuation and post IPO financial strategies.

While extending his greetings to Dr. Nufazil, Director NIT Srinagar (Dr.) Prof. RakeshSehgal, said institute has been actively engaged in providing consultancy services to various agencies. He also appreciated the efforts of faculty members who are actively engaged in research and consultancy activities.