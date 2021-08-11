FAKE ATTACK Kupwara court rejects bail application of BJP leader’s 2 PSOs

The court observed that the Police in J&K had been trying to keep J&K free in the face of insurmountable odds “due to militancy in Kashmir and many Police personnel have attained martyrdom in the line of duty”.

“However, the act of the accused persons by staging a fake terrorist attack with the aim to get monetary and promotional benefits has not only created chaos, law and order problem in Kupwara but has tarnished the image and reputation of the Police department as well before the public (sic),” the court said.

It said that the investigation of the case was at the beginning and there was every likelihood that the accused might dissuade the prosecution witnesses from disclosing facts before the investigating agency.

“There is every apprehension that if the accused are admitted to bail at this stage, they would attempt to influence the process of investigation,” the court said.

“Thus, in view of the discussion, the application being meritless is rejected,” the court said.

Earlier, senior prosecuting officer Khurshid Khan vehemently opposed the bail application, submitting that the application preferred by the accused persons was frivolous and concocted whereas in fact a prima facie case was made out against them.

Referring to various Supreme Court judgments and provisions of law, he pleaded that the accused do not deserve any sort of concession in the shape of bail keeping in view the serious implications of the offence on the society.

He said that the accused who were deployed as PSOs were part of a criminal conspiracy and had been promised monetary and promotional benefits.

“The accused have committed the offence under a well-hatched conspiracy which is serious and heinous in nature,” he said.

On July 20, Police arrested three BJP leaders Muhammad Shafi Mir, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, and Basharat Majeed Mir; and two of their security guards Riyaz Ahmad Khan and Irfan Ahmad Payer for faking a militant attack in Kupwara in an attempt to get more security cover.