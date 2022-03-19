Fake ST certificate racket busted

Anantnag: The District Administration Anantnag busted a fake ST certificate racket in Anantnag today.

As per official sources, “several individuals / organisations had raised complaints regarding fake ST certificates being issued in Anantnag.”

Several Tribal Welfare groups had expressed their anguish on non tribal people being appointed to jobs on the basis of fake certificates.

The complaints pertained mainly to Tehsil Shangus where certificates had been issued to non-tribal people.